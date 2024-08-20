CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 15,958 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up 2.1% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned 0.45% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,356,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,893,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,063,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 170,888 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,920,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1,513.8% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 655,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 614,426 shares in the last quarter.

PYLD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 531,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,591. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $26.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

