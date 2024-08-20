CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 92 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VUG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $377.26. The stock had a trading volume of 692,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,844. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14. The stock has a market cap of $129.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.