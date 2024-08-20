CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 92 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
VUG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $377.26. The stock had a trading volume of 692,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,844. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14. The stock has a market cap of $129.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
