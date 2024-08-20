CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Invests $189,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after buying an additional 1,630,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $127,675,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $92,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,254,000 after purchasing an additional 706,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.04.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.88. 1,104,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,088. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

