CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 151 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 28,538.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after buying an additional 90,752 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 301.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $266.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,955. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,797,270 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.09.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

