CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases 7,359 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 9.5% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $15,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $947,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,200.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $60.41. 214,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,628. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $61.35.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
