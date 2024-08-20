CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases 7,359 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 9.5% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $15,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $947,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,200.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $60.41. 214,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,628. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $61.35.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.