CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 8,776 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 61,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LYG. Citigroup lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE LYG traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,171,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,259,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 12.40%. Equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.0546 dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

