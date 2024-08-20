CEEK VR Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $24.12 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,319.77 or 0.99983267 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012695 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007641 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

