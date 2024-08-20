Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Cellebrite DI Trading Down 0.4 %

CLBT stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth $182,619,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after acquiring an additional 514,858 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 3,240,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 612,787 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 350,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

