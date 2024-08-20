Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Reduced by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 20.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 57,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $78.81. 1,021,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,261. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

