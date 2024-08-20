Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

CQP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after purchasing an additional 167,567 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $5,794,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 69,567 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

CQP opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.69. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.12.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 275.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

