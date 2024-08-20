Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $145.83. 3,841,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,845,446. The company has a market capitalization of $268.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.01. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

