Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.21% of MSCI worth $78,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 4.7% during the second quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 32.8% in the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 24,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter valued at $728,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in MSCI by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in MSCI by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.79.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $563.30. 359,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,166. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $510.65 and a 200 day moving average of $522.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.