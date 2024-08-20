Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $117.39 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,488,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200,751 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $117,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.9 %

Schlumberger stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $44.03. 7,404,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,751,265. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,103,553. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

