Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $20.05 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $20,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.9% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,454. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

