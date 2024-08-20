Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $232.96 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,524 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.16% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $232,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,319,470,000 after purchasing an additional 338,181 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 152,474 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,004,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,910,897,000 after acquiring an additional 274,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,895,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,044,980,000 after acquiring an additional 141,538 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS traded down $7.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $497.34. 1,806,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,946. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $517.26. The company has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $476.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

