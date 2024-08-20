Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $72.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,927 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Money LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IVV stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $561.77. 2,862,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,084,466. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $548.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $484.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

