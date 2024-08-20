Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $75.29 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,939,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,121 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of AT&T worth $75,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T remained flat at $19.49 on Tuesday. 19,694,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,183,980. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

Read Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.