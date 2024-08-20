Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,809,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,901 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $151,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 19.1% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 57,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.69. 44,426,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,234,125. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,768,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,216,504. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

