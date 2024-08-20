Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $57,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.07. 703,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,897. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $277.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

