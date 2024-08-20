Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $21,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,256 shares of company stock worth $71,200,378. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

MPWR stock traded down $12.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $904.69. 398,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,908. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $928.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 108.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $831.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $746.63.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $882.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.