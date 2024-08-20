Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $19,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 32.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,319,000 after buying an additional 1,395,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,658,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,579,000 after buying an additional 204,839 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after acquiring an additional 612,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,552 shares of company stock worth $10,197,095 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,305,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,852. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

