Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,632 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,571 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of eBay worth $18,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,557,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $73,777,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $53,019,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in eBay by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $565,910. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.94. 3,137,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,634,984. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

