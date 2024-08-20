Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,202 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $21,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 23,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.95. 1,638,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,781. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $9,745,355.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,685 shares of company stock worth $13,910,094. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

