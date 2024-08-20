Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 12,322 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,322 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Citigroup worth $66,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,660,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,896,970. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

