Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,628 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $18,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,052,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,406,000 after buying an additional 2,647,204 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $96,135,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4,959.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 758,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,957,000 after buying an additional 743,523 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.94. 1,463,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.31. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

