Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,912 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Crown Castle worth $23,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 16.5% in the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 612.2% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in Crown Castle by 7.4% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 961,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $110.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,739. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average of $102.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

