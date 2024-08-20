Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,180 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of CoStar Group worth $16,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,934,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,564 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,759,000 after purchasing an additional 982,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,414,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,987,000 after purchasing an additional 796,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,398,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,249,000 after buying an additional 731,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,363. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 102.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

