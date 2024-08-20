Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,549 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $22,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,454,000 after purchasing an additional 260,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,055,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,152,000 after purchasing an additional 196,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,050. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $185.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

