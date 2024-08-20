Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 5,029 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of General Electric worth $96,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 144.2% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,465. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

