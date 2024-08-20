Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of CVR opened at $19.22 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

