Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance
Shares of CVR opened at $19.22 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
