China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after acquiring an additional 934,304 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,697,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Marriott International by 557.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 420,962 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.39.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MAR traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.59. The company had a trading volume of 215,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,157. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.31. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.75 and a 1-year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

