China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 652 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,986,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of DexCom by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,411 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,961,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Barclays reduced their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.63.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $446,797. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.62. 2,274,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,109. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average of $117.69.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.