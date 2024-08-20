China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.62. 127,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,773. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.36.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.