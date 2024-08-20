China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $531,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 644,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,201,000 after acquiring an additional 59,609 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 29.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.1% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.20. 581,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,146,146. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

