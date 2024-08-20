China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,347 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 217.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.07. 446,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,528. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.71. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $357.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.00.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

