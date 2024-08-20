China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,246 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,696.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARWR stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 70,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,897. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARWR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

