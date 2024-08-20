China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Down 2.0 %

INTC stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,065,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,162,516. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

