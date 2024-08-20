China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,846,000 after acquiring an additional 605,741 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 815,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,619,000 after purchasing an additional 505,706 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,491,000 after buying an additional 414,484 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,051,000 after buying an additional 333,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,110,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $5.25 on Tuesday, reaching $251.48. 35,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,610. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $299.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.97 and a 200-day moving average of $247.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of -0.42.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146280.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.