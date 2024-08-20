Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $12.57 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,956,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,716 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $233,788,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $228,212,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,492,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,389 shares of company stock worth $14,373,932. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $171.72. The company has a market capitalization of $401.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.