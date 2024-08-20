Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,347 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Docebo worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Docebo by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Docebo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 53,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,970. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.83. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 192.82 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCBO. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Docebo from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

