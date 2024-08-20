CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) versus Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) Financial Survey

Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) and CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Collective Audience and CISO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Collective Audience alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collective Audience N/A N/A N/A CISO Global -94.26% -253.61% -95.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Collective Audience and CISO Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collective Audience $12.14 million 0.35 -$4.57 million N/A N/A CISO Global $55.17 million 0.10 -$80.23 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Collective Audience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CISO Global.

60.8% of Collective Audience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of CISO Global shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of CISO Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Collective Audience has a beta of -1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CISO Global has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Collective Audience and CISO Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collective Audience 0 0 0 0 N/A CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Collective Audience beats CISO Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collective Audience

(Get Free Report)

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

About CISO Global

(Get Free Report)

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services. It also provides cybersecurity professional services, such as incident response and digital forensics; security testing and training; cybersecurity consulting; compliance auditing; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing; and disaster recovery and data backup solutions. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Audience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Audience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.