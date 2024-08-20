Citigroup Upgrades Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to “Strong-Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Adyen Price Performance
Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. Adyen has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $17.27.
Adyen Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adyen
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Goodyear Tire Stock: Bargain Buy or Time to Junk It?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Merck’s Stock Dip Offers a Buying Opportunity: Here’s Why
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks with Surging Call Option Volume in the Recovery Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.