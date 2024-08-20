Citigroup Upgrades Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) to “Strong-Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. Adyen has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

