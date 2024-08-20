Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 26.27, a current ratio of 26.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.52%.

In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, insider Jeffrey D. Siegel acquired 5,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 167,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,159.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Edward Walter acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $50,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $99,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Siegel bought 5,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,159.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,900. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 349.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

