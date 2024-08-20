Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Codexis Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of CDXS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. 37,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,189. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.12. Codexis has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Codexis had a negative net margin of 87.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,045,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after buying an additional 1,926,625 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,197,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 837,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 420,977 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.
