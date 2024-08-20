Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,400 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 498,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 306,479 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Cognyte Software by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,366,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 966,163 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 30.8% in the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 425,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 339,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 153,184 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 46,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Cognyte Software Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.55. 8,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,306. The company has a market cap of $536.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.74. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.