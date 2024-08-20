Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Reaches $2,802.71 (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $468.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,802.71 or 0.04715122 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 1,445,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,309 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
