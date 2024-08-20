Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHCT. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE CHCT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. 227,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,896. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.66 million, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52.

In other news, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $126,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David H. Dupuy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,246.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Z. Hensley bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,065. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

