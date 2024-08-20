Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Conn’s stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $522,606.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 180.9% during the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

