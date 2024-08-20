ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,157 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,021,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on COP
ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.86. 382,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,668,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $102.27 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.04.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ConocoPhillips
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Momentum in Palo Alto Networks: Tech Stocks Still Going Strong
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.