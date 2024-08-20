Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 30 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 8.3% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in KLA by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in KLA by 529.7% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $819.31. The company had a trading volume of 49,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $807.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $737.16. The firm has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,936 shares of company stock valued at $15,371,810. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

